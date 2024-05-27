Public Provident Fund: 4 hidden rules you should know
Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a tax-free investment with 7.10% interest rate, backed by the Government of India. It has a 15-year lock-in period calculated from the end of the financial year. Unveiling four lesser known facts about the PPF
Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a super investment vehicle with EEE status – it provides deduction at the time of investment , the interest earned is also tax free and the maturity proceeds are also tax exempt. Currently the rate of interest for PPF is 7.10%. PPF is 100% safe as it is backed by the Government of India. Below are some of the lesser known facts about PPF: