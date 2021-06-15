Public Provident Fund - A tax saving option in times of equity market volatility

Coming to the part that matters the most to investors. Investments in PPF earn 7.1% in interest per annum, compounded annually and payable on 31 March every year. While the government revises these rates quarterly, at the moment the returns from PPF are higher than that from other Small Savings Schemes like the National Savings Certificate and Post Office deposits. The interest of 7.1% is calculated on the lowest balance between the close of the fifth day and the last day of every month. That is why it is advisable to invest between 1st April and 5th April every year and if you have chosen to invest in monthly installments, invest before the 5th of every month.

