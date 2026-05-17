Public provident fund: Deposit of ₹10,000 per month in PPF account can earn up to ₹5.40 crore at retirement — Here's how

Public provident fund: Here's how monthly deposit of 10,000 per in your or your child's PPF account ( 1.2 lakh annually) can earn up to 5.40 crore at time of retirement. A total of 1.5 lakh annually is also exempt under the old tax regime.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated17 May 2026, 09:31 PM IST
A monthly deposit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 per in your or your child's public provident fund account can earn up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.40 crore at time of retirement.
A monthly deposit of ₹10,000 per in your or your child's public provident fund account can earn up to ₹5.40 crore at time of retirement. (Representative Image)

The public provident fund (PPF) is a top choice when it comes to long-term financial planning. Launched by the Centre in 1986, it is a reliable, low-risk government backed savings scheme with consistent and guaranteed returns.

Among the safest investment options for tax planning and an effective wealth builder, you can open a PPF account at a post office or bank by submitting an application form, photo and stated KYC documents.

How much can 10,000/month in PPF earn by age 60?

  • Start investment at age 20: 10,000 per month deposited for 40 years is investment of 48 lakh and earns you interest of 2.15 crore, for total maturity payout of over 2.63 crore at age 60.
  • Start investment at age 25: 10,000 per month deposited for 35 years is investment of 42 lakh and earns you interest of 1.39 crore, for total maturity payout of over 1.81 crore at age 60.

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  • Start investment at age 30: 10,000 per month deposited for 30 years is investment of 36 lakh and earns you interest of 87.60 lakh, for total maturity payout of over 1.23 crore lakh at age 60.
  • Start investment at age 35: 10,000 per month deposited for 25 years is investment of 30 lakh and earns you interest of 52.46 lakh, for total maturity payout of over 82.46 lakh at age 60.
  • Start investment at age 40: 10,000 per month deposited for 20 years is investment of 24 lakh and earns you interest of 29.26 lakh, for total maturity payout of over 53.26 lakh at age 60.
  • Start investment at age 45: 10,000 per month deposited for 15 years is investment of 24 lakh and earns you interest of 29.26 lakh, for total maturity payout of over 53.26 lakh at age 60.

Public provident fund account for children

For children or minor applicants, a parent or guardian can open a joint PPF account which can be converted once the account holder turns 18 years old.

Also Read | How much corpus a 27-yr-old couple living in Mumbai needs to retire by 60?
  • Start investment at age 10: 10,000 per month deposited for 50 years is investment of 60 lakh and earns you interest of 4.80 crore, for total maturity payout of over 5.40 crore at age 60.
  • Start investment at age 15: 10,000 per month deposited for 45 years is investment of 54 lakh and earns you interest of 3.24 crore, for total maturity payout of more than 3.78 crore at age 60.

Why you should consider PPF: Key highlights

  • Tenure: The account is for 20 years, including a lock-in period of 15 years. It also offers indefinitely renewable extension in five-year blocks each.
  • Risk: It is a risk-free investment with guaranteed return as per fixed interest rate of 7.1% this quarter. Notably, this is reviewed each quarter.

Also Read | An SIP 5 years later can reduce over ₹80 lakh from your retirement corpus
  • Tax benefit: It is EEE instrument where investment is exempt from taxes, the maturity amount is exempt from taxes, and interest earned is also exempt from income tax at time of payout.
  • Tax saving: A total of 1.5 lakh annual contribution is exempt under Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act for old tax regime. There is no similar benefit at present under the new tax regime.
  • Opening account: This can be opened by individuals and joint holders, including minors, at all public banks and post offices, some private banks with initial deposit of 100-500.
  • Loan collateral: The corpus is accepted as loan collateral after 1 year (up to 25% of balance).

Also Read | PPF deposit of ₹2,000/month can earn up to ₹1.08 crore at retirement—Here's how
  • Withdrawals: Partial withdrawal is allowed after five years of opening an account only for specified reasons. Full withdrawal is allowed after the 15 years lock-in period ends.

How to maximise returns for your PPF investment?

Under PPF, interest is calculated on a monthly basis on the minimum balance between 5th and the end of the month. And, while interest is calculated on monthly basis, it is transferred to your account annually on 31 March. Thus, if you miss the deposit before 5 April, your money starts earning from the next month (i.e. May) and you miss out on one full month of interest.

Calculated as follows: For 1.50 lakh invested during the financial year interest of 887.5 per month is earned at the current interest rate of 7.1%. On an annual basis this is 10,650. So, investing after April 5 would lead to loss of one 887.5 installment from the total, giving you 9,762.5 on investment of 1.5 lakh, and so forth.

The impact is even bigger when you take into account the power of compounding: At 7.1% p.a. (assuming same rate for 15 years), investing 1.5 lakh by 5 April annually, over the full duration earns you an interest of 18.18 lakh. Missing the deadline even for one year, reduces your cumulative interest to 17.95 lakh (loss of 23,188).

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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