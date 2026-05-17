Public provident fund: Deposit of ₹10,000 per month in PPF account can earn up to ₹5.40 crore at retirement — Here's how

The public provident fund (PPF) is a top choice when it comes to long-term financial planning. Launched by the Centre in 1986, it is a reliable, low-risk government backed savings scheme with consistent and guaranteed returns.
Among the safest investment options for tax planning and an effective wealth builder, you can open a PPF account at a post office or bank by submitting an application form, photo and stated KYC documents.
For children or minor applicants, a parent or guardian can open a joint PPF account which can be converted once the account holder turns 18 years old.
Under PPF, interest is calculated on a monthly basis on the minimum balance between 5th and the end of the month. And, while interest is calculated on monthly basis, it is transferred to your account annually on 31 March. Thus, if you miss the deposit before 5 April, your money starts earning from the next month (i.e. May) and you miss out on one full month of interest.
Calculated as follows: For ₹1.50 lakh invested during the financial year interest of ₹887.5 per month is earned at the current interest rate of 7.1%. On an annual basis this is ₹10,650. So, investing after April 5 would lead to loss of one ₹887.5 installment from the total, giving you ₹9,762.5 on investment of ₹1.5 lakh, and so forth.
The impact is even bigger when you take into account the power of compounding: At 7.1% p.a. (assuming same rate for 15 years), investing ₹1.5 lakh by 5 April annually, over the full duration earns you an interest of ₹18.18 lakh. Missing the deadline even for one year, reduces your cumulative interest to ₹17.95 lakh (loss of ₹23,188).
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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