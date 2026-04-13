Public Provident Fund: How many times can you extend your PPF account after maturity?

The public provident fund (PPF) is a top choice when planning your finances for retirement. With guaranteed tax-exemption and a fixed interest rate of 7.1% this quarter it is among the safest investment options in India.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated13 Apr 2026, 04:39 PM IST
PPF is a government backed savings scheme, with guaranteed tax-exemption.
PPF is a government backed savings scheme, with guaranteed tax-exemption.

The public provident fund (PPF) is a top choice for planning your retirement finances. Launched in 1986. PPF is a government-backed savings scheme with guaranteed tax-exemption on investment, the maturity amount, and the interest earned (aka EEE benefit).

At a fixed interest rate of 7.1% this quarter, PPF is among the safest investment options for retirement and tax planning in India.

How to open a PPF account?

  • A PPF account is offered by any post office, public bank, and some private banks in India, with a minimum deposit of 100-500 per month.

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  • This has a KYC requirement: you will need to submit the duly filled form along with your Aadhaar Card copy, proof of residence, and a passport-size photo.
  • You can also open a PPF account directly through your bank via online or mobile banking.
  • Notably, individuals can only open one PPF account each.

Public Provident Fund: Key highlights

FactorsPublic Provident Fund (PPF)
Tenure15 years, plus 5 years extensions
RiskRisk-free, guaranteed return as per fixed interest rate
Tax savingUnder Section 80C, up to  1.5 lakh
Opening deposit 100-500
AccessAll public banks and post offices, some private banks
Loan collateralAccepted, after 1 year (up to 25% of balance)
Interest rate7.1% fixed (reviewed each quarter)
Who can operateIndividuals and joint accounts including minors
WithdrawalsPartial withdrawal after 5 years, full after 15 years
Sources: Clear Tax

How many times can you extend your PPF account after maturity?

Individuals, including minors with their parents' help, can open a PPF account. You can open one account per person for 15 years. After this term, the account can be extended in blocks of five years indefinitely, with or without added contributions.

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Notably, there is no upper limit on the number of times you can extend the tenure of the account as long as you extend it in blocks of five years, as per a Clear Tax report. However, each extension can only be done upon reaching maturity.

At the end of 15 years or the end of block maturity, you have a choice to withdraw the entire amount and close the account or extend it for another five years. Notably, the extension is not automatic, and you need to submit a request to the bank or post office.

What are the PPF rules of withdrawal?

There are three basic kinds of PPF withdrawal rules: Partial withdrawal, premature closure, and withdrawal after maturity. These are explained as follows:

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  • Can partially withdraw up to 50% of the balance with no penalty after five years of the account being active — Partial Withdrawal.
  • Can withdraw the full amount with 1% reduction in interest rate after five years of the account being active — Premature closure. Notably, this is only allowed in certain cases, such as a change in residency status, higher education fees, or medical emergencies.
  • Can withdraw 100% upon maturity (15 years) of the account with no penalty and tax-free — Withdrawal after maturity.
  • Can withdraw up to 60% of funds over five years, with one withdrawal each year, after extending PPF tenure for five years (20-year tenure total).

How can I activate my inactive PPF account?

  • You will need to submit a written letter to the bank or post office branch requesting reactivation, as per Clear Tax.

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  • It added that a minimum of 500 per missed year of contributions will have to be paid, along with a penalty of 50 per inactive year.
  • The bank/post office will process your request and reactivate the account.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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