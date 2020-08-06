Public Provident Fund: How to open SBI PPF account online

Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a small savings fund offered by the Government of India. The rate of interest is determined by the central government quarterly. The popular long-term savings scheme, which matures in 15 years is currently giving 7.1% interest annually. A PPF account can be opened in a Post Office, some banks like State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank also provide the option of opening a PPF account. The account can be opened either by visiting the branch or through online. SBI customers can now open a PPF account online anytime through its internet or mobile banking facility.