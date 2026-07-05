Starting PPF for your children? Here's how much wealth ₹5,000 per month will build for their future over the long term

Attention parents! Want to start a public provident fund account for your child? Here's how much wealth consistent PPF investment of 5,000 per month will build for their future over the longer term.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published5 Jul 2026, 06:12 AM IST
Parents can consider the instrument as a wealth builder for their child over the long-term future.
Parents can consider the instrument as a wealth builder for their child over the long-term future.

The public provident fund (PPF) is a top choice when it comes to long-term financial planning. Launched by the Centre in 1986, it is a reliable, low-risk government backed savings scheme with consistent and guaranteed returns and can be used to meet financial goals such as funding of wedding, children's education abroad, buying a house, retirement fund or even building wealth.

A PPF account can be easily opened at any post office or bank branch across India by submitting an application form, photo and mandated KYC documents. For minors, the parent / legal guardian can open an account, which must be converted to major status once the primary account holder turns 18 years of age.

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Parents can consider the instrument as a wealth builder for their child over the long-term future. Here's a look at how much wealth consistent PPF investment of 5,000 per month will build for your child.

PPF: How much 5000/month generates for your child?

Notably, the age you begin investing at has a large impact on the total PPF corpus accumulated at time of withdrawal (usually at retirement i.e. 60 years of age). PPF is offering interest rate of 7.1% at present. 

  • If you start their investment at age 10: 5,000 per month deposited for 50 years is investment of 30 lakh and earns you interest of more than 2.40 crore, for total maturity payout of over 2.70 crore at age 60.
  • If you start their investment at age 11: 5,000 per month deposited for 49 years is investment of 29.40 lakh and earns you interest of more than 2.22 crore, for total maturity payout of more than 2.51 crore at age 60.

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  • If you start their investment at age 12: 5,000 per month deposited for 48 years is investment of 28.80 lakh and earns you interest of more than 2.05 crore, for total maturity payout of more than 2.34 crore at age 60.
  • If you start their investment at age 13: 5,000 per month deposited for 47 years is investment of 28.20 lakh and earns you interest of more than 1.90 crore, for total maturity payout of more than 2.18 crore at age 60.
  • If you start their investment at age 14: 5,000 per month deposited for 46 years is investment of 27.60 lakh and earns you interest of more than 1.75 crore, for total maturity payout of more than 2.03 crore at age 60.
  • If you start their investment at age 15: 5,000 per month deposited for 45 years is investment of 27 lakh and earns you interest of more than 1.62 crore, for total maturity payout of more than 1.89 crore at age 60.

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  • If you start their investment at age 16: 5,000 per month deposited for 44 years is investment of 26.40 lakh and earns you interest of more than 1.49 crore, for total maturity payout of more than 1.76 crore at age 60.
  • If you start their investment at age 17: 5,000 per month deposited for 43 years is investment of 25.80 lakh and earns you interest of more than 1.37 crore, for total maturity payout of more than 1.63 crore at age 60.
  • If you start their investment at age 18: 5,000 per month deposited for 42 years is investment of 25.20 lakh and earns you interest of more than 1.27 crore, for total maturity payout of more than 1.52 crore at age 60.

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Power of compounding: Set your child up for success

As seen with the above calculations, delaying investment by just a few years can have significant impact on your final corpus — a difference of eight years could mean loss of over 1.25 crore in the final value! Thus, to set your children up for success, a key factor is to start early and remain invested for extended period in order to make the most of your investment.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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