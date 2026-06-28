Power of compounding: Become crorepati with ₹12,500/month PPF contribution—Here's how you can build ₹6.75 crore corpus

Investment planning should align with current finances, risk tolerance, and future goals. The Public Provident Fund (PPF) offers a safe, low-risk option for long-term savings, providing tax benefits and guaranteed returns, making it an ideal choice for wealth building.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated28 Jun 2026, 02:58 PM IST
Power of compounding: Consistently investing in the public provident fund (PPF) can make you a crorepati, with up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.75 crore corpus gathered through <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,500 per month contribution from age 10.
Power of compounding: Consistently investing in the public provident fund (PPF) can make you a crorepati, with up to ₹6.75 crore corpus gathered through ₹12,500 per month contribution from age 10.

When planning your investments, it is important form a plan based on your current finances, risk tolerance, and future goals. Smart financial planning is guided by the desire to meet your financial targets, build wealth and provide long-term stability amid ever increasing cost-of-living, medical and lifestyle inflation.

The public provident fund (PPF) is a top choice when it comes to long-term financial planning. Launched by the Centre in 1986, it is a reliable, low-risk government backed savings scheme with consistent and guaranteed returns and can be used to meet financial goals such as funding of wedding, children's education abroad, buying a house, retirement fund or even building wealth.

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It is among the safest investment options for tax planning and an effective wealth builder, you can open a PPF account at a post office or bank by submitting an application form, photo and stated KYC documents.

Become a crorepati with 12,500/month in PPF

Today, we calculate how much corpus is generated from an investment of 12,500 per month in PPF, at interest rate of 7.1% (this quarter), and how the age you begin investing at could impact the total savings till retirement (60 years of age).

  • If you start investing at age 20: 12,500 per month deposited for 40 years is investment of 60 lakh and earns you interest of more than 2.69 crore, for total maturity payout of over 3.29 crore at age 60.
  • If you start investing at age 25: 12,500 per month deposited for 35 years is investment of 52.50 lakh and earns you interest of more than 1.74 crore, for total maturity payout of over 2.26 crore at age 60.

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  • If your start investing at age 30: 12,500 per month deposited for 30 years is investment of 45 lakh and earns you interest of more than 1.09 crore, for total maturity payout of over 1.54 crore lakh at age 60.
  • If your start investing at age 35: 12,500 per month deposited for 25 years is investment of 37.50 lakh and earns you interest of more than 65.58 lakh, for total maturity payout of over 1.03 crore lakh at age 60.

Power of compounding: PPF account for children

For children or minor applicants, a parent or guardian can open a joint PPF account which can be converted once the account holder turns 18 years old.

  • If you start their investment at age 10: 12,500 per month deposited for 50 years is investment of 75 lakh and earns you interest of more than 6 crore, for total maturity payout of over 6.75 crore at age 60.

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  • If you start their investment at age 15: 12,500 per month deposited for 45 years is investment of 67.50 lakh and earns you interest of more than 4.05 crore, for total maturity payout of more than 4.72 crore at age 60.

Delaying investments impacts compounded growth

  • If your start investing at age 40: 12,500 per month deposited for 20 years is investment of 30 lakh and earns you interest of more than 36.58 lakh, for total maturity payout of over 66.58 lakh at age 60.
  • If your start investing at age 45: 12,500 per month deposited for 15 years is investment of 22.50 lakh and earns you interest of more than 18.18 lakh, for total maturity payout of over 40.68 lakh at age 60.

Why choose PPF? Key highlights

Tenure: The account is for 20 years, including a lock-in period of 15 years. It also offers indefinitely renewable extension in five-year blocks each.

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Risk: It is a risk-free investment with guaranteed return as per fixed interest rate of 7.1% this quarter. Notably, this is reviewed each quarter.

Tax benefit: It is EEE instrument where investment is exempt from taxes, the maturity amount is exempt from taxes, and interest earned is also exempt from income tax at time of payout.

Tax saving: A total of 1.5 lakh annual contribution is exempt under Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act for old tax regime. There is no similar benefit at present under the new tax regime.

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Loan collateral: The corpus is accepted as loan collateral after 1 year (up to 25% of balance).

Withdrawals: Partial withdrawal is allowed after five years of opening an account only for specified reasons. Full withdrawal is allowed after the 15 years lock-in period ends.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

Investment OptionsFinancial PlanningPublic Provident FundTax PlanningMoney
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