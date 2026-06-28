Power of compounding: Become crorepati with ₹12,500/month PPF contribution—Here's how you can build ₹6.75 crore corpus

When planning your investments, it is important form a plan based on your current finances, risk tolerance, and future goals. Smart financial planning is guided by the desire to meet your financial targets, build wealth and provide long-term stability amid ever increasing cost-of-living, medical and lifestyle inflation.

The public provident fund (PPF) is a top choice when it comes to long-term financial planning. Launched by the Centre in 1986, it is a reliable, low-risk government backed savings scheme with consistent and guaranteed returns and can be used to meet financial goals such as funding of wedding, children's education abroad, buying a house, retirement fund or even building wealth.

It is among the safest investment options for tax planning and an effective wealth builder, you can open a PPF account at a post office or bank by submitting an application form, photo and stated KYC documents.

Become a crorepati with ₹ 12,500/month in PPF Today, we calculate how much corpus is generated from an investment of ₹12,500 per month in PPF, at interest rate of 7.1% (this quarter), and how the age you begin investing at could impact the total savings till retirement (60 years of age).

If you start investing at age 20: ₹ 12,500 per month deposited for 40 years is investment of ₹ 60 lakh and earns you interest of more than ₹ 2.69 crore, for total maturity payout of over ₹ 3.29 crore at age 60 .

12,500 per month deposited for 40 years is investment of 60 lakh and earns you interest of more than 2.69 crore, for total maturity payout of . If you start investing at age 25: ₹ 12,500 per month deposited for 35 years is investment of ₹ 52.50 lakh and earns you interest of more than ₹ 1.74 crore, for total maturity payout of over ₹ 2.26 crore at age 60.

If your start investing at age 30: ₹ 12,500 per month deposited for 30 years is investment of ₹ 45 lakh and earns you interest of more than ₹ 1.09 crore, for total maturity payout of over ₹ 1.54 crore lakh at age 60.

12,500 per month deposited for 30 years is investment of 45 lakh and earns you interest of more than 1.09 crore, for total maturity payout of over 1.54 crore lakh at age 60. If your start investing at age 35: ₹ 12,500 per month deposited for 25 years is investment of ₹ 37.50 lakh and earns you interest of more than ₹ 65.58 lakh, for total maturity payout of over ₹ 1.03 crore lakh at age 60. Power of compounding: PPF account for children For children or minor applicants, a parent or guardian can open a joint PPF account which can be converted once the account holder turns 18 years old.

If you start their investment at age 10: ₹ 12,500 per month deposited for 50 years is investment of ₹ 75 lakh and earns you interest of more than ₹ 6 crore, for total maturity payout of over ₹ 6.75 crore at age 60.

If you start their investment at age 15: ₹ 12,500 per month deposited for 45 years is investment of ₹ 67.50 lakh and earns you interest of more than ₹ 4.05 crore, for total maturity payout of more than ₹ 4.72 crore at age 60. Delaying investments impacts compounded growth If your start investing at age 40: ₹ 12,500 per month deposited for 20 years is investment of ₹ 30 lakh and earns you interest of more than ₹ 36.58 lakh, for total maturity payout of over ₹ 66.58 lakh at age 60.

12,500 per month deposited for 20 years is investment of 30 lakh and earns you interest of more than 36.58 lakh, for total maturity payout of over 66.58 lakh at age 60. If your start investing at age 45: ₹ 12,500 per month deposited for 15 years is investment of ₹ 22.50 lakh and earns you interest of more than ₹ 18.18 lakh, for total maturity payout of over ₹ 40.68 lakh at age 60. Why choose PPF? Key highlights Tenure: The account is for 20 years, including a lock-in period of 15 years. It also offers indefinitely renewable extension in five-year blocks each.

Risk: It is a risk-free investment with guaranteed return as per fixed interest rate of 7.1% this quarter. Notably, this is reviewed each quarter.

Tax benefit: It is EEE instrument where investment is exempt from taxes, the maturity amount is exempt from taxes, and interest earned is also exempt from income tax at time of payout.

Tax saving: A total of ₹1.5 lakh annual contribution is exempt under Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act for old tax regime. There is no similar benefit at present under the new tax regime.

Loan collateral: The corpus is accepted as loan collateral after 1 year (up to 25% of balance).