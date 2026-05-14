Public Provident Fund vs Fixed Deposits vs SIPs: Which one should a first-time investor start?

Financial planning includes the measured assessment of an investor's finances, risk tolerance, and future goals to calculate savings and investments over the short-, medium- and long term, and compute the required retirement corpus.

While your decisions are most likely guided by financial goals and long-term stability, inflation is another factor that can have major impact on your savings and how far they go, regardless of the amount. Thus, it is important for a first-time investor to first evaluate your income (current and future growth), expenses (current and inflation increase), savings (liquid and invested), and liabilities before selecting which investment instrument to prioritise.

Key factors to keep in mind include inflation, financial goals, financial security, tax saving, wealth creation, and retirement planning.

PPF vs FDs vs SIPs: Which one should a first-time investor choose? Notably, the public provident fund (PPF), fixed deposits (FDs) and systematic investment plan (SIPs) are a combination of safe and short to long-term instruments that present different advantages each.

So, which one should a first-time investor choose? That depends on your particular financial situation and future goals. Take a look below to assess and compare on the interest rates, tenure, tax advantages and more for which works best for your lifestyle and planned retirement target.

Rate of interest: PPF vs FDs vs SIPs For most investors, the higher the rate of return the better the choice of investment (with considerations for risk and tenure added, of course). Most banks offer an annual FD interest rate in the ranging from 6.25-6.66% in May 2026.

In comparison, PPF offers 7.1% rate of interest for the quarter; while SIPs in mutual funds can offer between 10-15% returns depending on the risk profile and portfolio you have chosen to invest in.

Lock-in period for SIPs, FDs and PPF When it comes to lock-in period, FDs are flexible, with term of deposit ranging from seven days, up to 10 years. In comparison, PPF has a 15-year lock-in period, followed by choice to extend in five-year blocks, indefinitely.

Here, SIPs are the winners, because you can automate investment for deposits and stop it at any time you choose. Some mutual funds can also be halted and accessed overnight in case of emergencies.

Tax benefit: Exemptions, deductions and capital gains Another big consideration is the tax benefit. Here, FDs are taxable at the slab rate, whereas interest income on small savings schemes is tax-free up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C of Income-Tax Act; or up to ₹10,000 under Section 80TTA of the I-T Act; as applicable. Further, the five-year tenure FDs are tax saving when it comes to TDS.

PPF is the most advantageous with guaranteed tax-exemption on investment, maturity amount and interest earned (aka EEE benefit). Further, a total of ₹1.5 lakh annual contribution is exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime. There is no similar benefit at present under the new tax regime.

For SIPs, the deductions do not have tax benefits, but the SIP itself is not taxed. Tax for SIPs (i.e. mutual funds) comes only at time of capital gain. Thus, the tax comes into play if and when you sell your units and gain a profit.

Power of compounding Overall, it is advisable to start small and build over time. For beginners, low-risk investments a more comfortable choice, but age is a big factor when accounting for risk. Hence, experts recommend curating your portfolio so that it includes a mix of investment options, including FDs, PPF (and other small savings schemes) and SIPs.

A big case for investing as early as possible is the power of compounding. For ₹1.5 lakh invested in PPF at 7.1% p.a. for 15 years, over the full duration earns you an interest of ₹18.18 lakh. Missing the deadline even for one year, reduces your cumulative interest to ₹17.95 lakh (loss of ₹23,188). The same concept follows for SIPs and FDs.

Keep in mind that there is no set “best” option, SIP helps grow your corpus, FD provides safety and guarantee, while PPF works well for long-term tax-free savings.