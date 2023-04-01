Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rate left unchanged at 7.1%. How to get max return?3 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 07:22 AM IST
- Under Public Provident Fund scheme, PPF interest rate is calculated on the minimum PPF account balance from 5th to last date of the month
Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rate: The Government of India (GoI) has announced small savings interest rates for Q1FY24 for various small saving schemes. While declaring small savings interest rates from April 2023, central government announced 10 bps to 70 bps interest rate hike for various small saving schemes, which include Senior Citizen Savings scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Account scheme, Monthly Income Savings scheme, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra, and all post office time deposits. However, the GoI decided to left Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rate unchanged at 7.10 per cent. But, after ushering in new financial year, one will have an option to get maximum return on one's money if they adhere to a trick while investing under Public Provident Fund scheme.