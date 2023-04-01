According to tax and investment experts, Public Provident Fund scheme allows an investor to deposit in PPF account via one time upfront deposits as well as deposits in instalments. However, maximum instalments allowed under Public Provident Fund Scheme is 12 only. So, one can either invest in one's PPF account in monthly SIP mode or just go for one full upfront payment and keep on earning PPF interest for the whole financial year that has started today. But, tax and investment advisors suggested PPF accountholders to invest in between first to fourth date of the month as it would allow them to get interest of that month as well.