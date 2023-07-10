Public Provident Fund (PPF) vs Fixed Deposit (FD): Which is better when it comes to liquidity?2 min read 10 Jul 2023, 02:52 PM IST
Fixed deposits (FDs) and Public Provident Fund (PPF) are both good options for saving and investing, but there are key differences. PPF offers tax benefits and a safe, long-term investment, while FDs offer more flexibility and liquidity
Depending on a person's investment objectives, fixed deposit (FD) and Public Provident Fund (PPF) can be excellent options for saving and investing. Before making a choice, investors should take into account the distinctions between the two types of accounts because they can both offer tax advantages and the chance to earn interest on your investments.
