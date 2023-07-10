Depending on a person's investment objectives, fixed deposit (FD) and Public Provident Fund (PPF) can be excellent options for saving and investing. Before making a choice, investors should take into account the distinctions between the two types of accounts because they can both offer tax advantages and the chance to earn interest on your investments.

Mumbai-based tax and investment expert Balwant Jain said PPFs are best for those looking for long-term savings with tax benefits and a safe investment option. FDs, on the other hand, give more flexibility and liquidity.

PPF contributions are qualified for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The interest earned and the maturity amount are tax-free. This is the only debt instrument that enjoys an exempt-exempt-exempt (EEE) status.

Investing in bank fixed deposits is considered to be safe and is a popular investment tool. The post-tax return on such investments is generally lower than the bank's offered interest rate “Individuals in higher tax brackets cannot claim the TDS back by filing their Income Tax Return (ITR), resulting in a lower post-tax return from fixed deposits," said Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) vs Fixed Deposit (FD): Interest rates

The current interest rate on PPF is 7.1 percent (for the July-September quarter). The government announces the rate every quarter. Interest rates on FDs typically vary from 3.5% to 7.5% annually.

How is the interest on FDs and PPFs calculated?

Regarding PPFs, the interest that needs to be accrued or compounded is carried out once a year. In the case of fixed deposits, either simple interest or compound interest is used to determine the interest rate.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) vs Fixed Deposit (FD): Liquidity

If someone needs to take money out of an FD before it matures, they will be penalised. PPF permits partial withdrawals upon the completion of five years of investment. However, after the whole 15-year period has expired, a complete withdrawal is permitted. “If you are looking for liquidity then opt for FD depending on the requirement as it offers various tenors ranging from seven days to ten years. In the case of PPF, the tenure is quite long, 15 years. It's best suited for retirement corpus," said Balwant Jain.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) vs Fixed Deposit (FD): Risk

In the case of FDs, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) protects your money up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank. PPF is also a low-risk investment choice because it is fully backed by the government.