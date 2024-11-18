Public Provident Fund vs Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana vs Post Office Fixed Deposit: Latest interest rates compared

Saving is important for retirement and emergencies, with PPF, SSY, and fixed deposits as popular options

Sangeeta Ojha
Updated18 Nov 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Here, we compare the most recent interest rates for Post Office Fixed Deposits, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and PPF.
Here, we compare the most recent interest rates for Post Office Fixed Deposits, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and PPF.(Pixabay)

Saving is a vital part of life, whether for retirement or building an emergency fund. There are many excellent ways to increase your savings and make wise investments. Public Provident Funds (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana ( SSY), and fixed deposits (FD) are well-liked investment vehicles. People can open a PPF or FD account with a bank or the post office.

Also Read | PPF: Interest rate offered vis-a-vis other small savings schemes. Full list here

Each provides distinct features, advantages, and interest rates to meet various requirements. Here, we compare the most recent interest rates for Post Office Fixed Deposits, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and PPF.

Public Provident Fund latest interest rates

PPF interest rates have remained unchanged since April 2020. Notably, the government reviews the interest rates on small savings schemes every quarter. At present, PPF offers an interest rate of 7.1 per cent.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana latest interest rates

Sukanya Samriddhi account is a popular savings option for Indian parents of daughters. It offers tax-free profits guaranteed by the government. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana interest rate at the moment is 8.2%.

Also Read | Children’s Day 2024: Top investment options to secure your child’s future

Post Office Fixed Deposit's latest interest rates

The post office time deposit or fixed deposit is similar to bank FDs. It provides a guaranteed return to the depositor who deposits an amount for a fixed period.

Post Office Time Deposit (1 year)- 6.9%

Post Office Time Deposit (2 years)- 7%

Post Office Time Deposit (3 years)-7.1%

Post Office Time Deposit (5 years)-7.5 %

Also Read | FD interest rates: Compare what’s on offer at top public and private banks

The government left the interest rates on various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, unchanged for the third straight quarter beginning October 1, 2024.

"The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the third quarter of FY 2024-25, starting from October 1, 2024, and ending on December 31, 2024, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024) of FY 2024-25," said a finance ministry notification.

Read all our personal finance stories here

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinancePublic Provident Fund vs Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana vs Post Office Fixed Deposit: Latest interest rates compared

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.00
    10:43 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    1 (0.72%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.35
    10:43 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    133.65
    10:43 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.85%)

    NTPC share price

    363.70
    10:43 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -8.8 (-2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,312.50
    10:41 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (0.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    455.75
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -30.45 (-6.26%)

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    331.15
    10:39 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -19.7 (-5.61%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    246.00
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -12.4 (-4.8%)

    RESTAURANT BR share price

    81.25
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -4.01 (-4.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    National Aluminium Company share price

    237.55
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    17.75 (8.08%)

    Muthoot Finance share price

    1,881.15
    10:41 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    103.45 (5.82%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals share price

    392.50
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    21.3 (5.74%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    844.50
    10:40 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    40.5 (5.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.