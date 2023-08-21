Public Provident Fund (PPF) vs Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) vs SCSS: Latest Post Office saving schemes rates compared1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 02:45 PM IST
India Post offers eight deposit options including PPF, SSY, NSC, and SCSS with interest rates ranging from 6.5% to 8.2%
India Post provides eight deposit options for investors, commonly known as post office saving schemes. These eight small saving schemes include Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Post Office Time Deposit for a 5-year term, and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS). Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis. The below-mentioned interest rates are for the July-September 2023 quarter.