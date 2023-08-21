India Post offers eight deposit options including PPF, SSY, NSC, and SCSS with interest rates ranging from 6.5% to 8.2%

India Post provides eight deposit options for investors, commonly known as post office saving schemes. These eight small saving schemes include Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Post Office Time Deposit for a 5-year term, and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS). Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis. The below-mentioned interest rates are for the July-September 2023 quarter.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) latest rates PPF is a long-term tax savings scheme, which matures in 15 years. A minimum deposit of ₹500 per year is required to keep the account active. This will fetch 7.1%.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) latest rates Investors who are 60 years old can deposit up to ₹30 lakh over their lifetime in a Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to earn regular interest income. The senior citizens' scheme gives 8.2%.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) latest rates The popular girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account will earn an interest rate of 8%.

National Savings Certificate (NSC) latest rates National Savings Certificate has a lock-in period of 5 years. This will fetch 7.7% interest.

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) latest rates MIS allows investors to generate a steady monthly income, and gives an interest rate of 7.4%.

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) latest rates The Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is giving an interest rate of 7.5%

5-Year Post Office RD latest rates With small monthly investments, these RD accounts offer lucrative interest rates. This recurring deposit scheme offered by post offices will get new investors 6.5%

Post Office Time Deposit Account latest rates You can also open time deposits as a post office saving scheme for 1, 2, 3, and 5 years of tenure. It is similar to fixed deposits offered by banks.

1-Year Deposit - 6.9%

2-Year Deposit - 7.0%

3-Year Deposit - 7.0%

5-Year Deposit - 7.5%