Public Provident Fund: Why all parents must open a PPF account for kids?2 min read 29 Jun 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Opening a PPF account for your child is a great idea, but consistency is key. Benefits include a 15-year lock-in period, tax benefits, and compounding. The current PPF interest rate is 7.1%
Many parents start a Public Provident Fund (PPF) for their children but stop a few years down the line. Opening a PPF for your children is an excellent idea, but you also need to be consistent for your child to reap the benefit.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×