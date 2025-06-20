Public sector bank FD interest rates: Which bank offers the best returns?

Public sector bank fixed deposits (FDs) still remain a popular choice among investors who aspire to prioritise safety along with stability of returns. Given private sector banks and small finance banks may provide slightly higher rates, still for a long term basis many trust government backed banks for credible protection.

What are public sector bank fixed deposits? The public sector bank FDs are government backed term deposits providing investors fixed returns for a set tenure. With safety from DICGC cover they are ideal for risk averse investors aspiring for secure growth in 2025.

Why choose public sector bank FDs in 2025? Public sector bank fixed deposits provide safety, government backing and decent returns. They are ideal for conservative long term investors, who aspire to protect capital with stable interest income over fixed tenures.

Latest public sector bank FD interest rates for 2025 Check out the snapshot of the current FD rates from leading public sector banks:

Bank name Highest FD rate (% p.a.) Tenure (for highest rate) 1-year rate (%) 3-year rate (%) 5-year rate (%) Bank of Maharashtra 7.15% 366 days 6.25% 6.30% 6.25% Indian Overseas Bank 7.10% 444 days 6.70% 6.30% 6.30% Punjab & Sind Bank 7.05% 444 days 6.10% 6.00% 6.35% Bank of India 7.00% 999 days – Green Deposit 6.50% 6.25% 6.00% Central Bank of India 7.00% 2–3 years; 1111, 2222, 3333 days 6.70% 6.75% 6.50%

(Rates as updated on June 20, 2025).

Are public sector bank FDs safe? The Public sector bank FDs are considered very safe for investors. As these banking institutions are majority government owned. Furthermore, deposits are insured by DICGC up to ₹5 lakh providing extra protection against economic recessions for safety oriented investors.

Public vs. private sector bank FD: Which is better? This depends a lot on the kind of investors you are. The public sector bank FDs provide investors with higher safety and government backing. Whereas private bank FDs often provide better interest rates. The most appropriate choice in this case depends on your risk taking appetite, long term financial goals and return expectations.