'Pune's role as a startup hub will only get bigger in coming years'

Entrepreneurs can take several years to scale up and get onto the path of profitability. So, it is important to stay with them for the long term, says Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Shark Tank India judge. She adds that startups are a small part of her investment portfolio, but expects their share to get bigger as she is more bullish on the back of her startups' performance. In an interview, Thapar opened up on why she expects Pune to play an even bigger role as a startup hub in the coming years. Season 2 of Shark Tank India will stream on Sony Liv from 2 January. Edited excerpts: