Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised its fixed deposit (FD) rates and added two new tenures for deposits of less than ₹3 crore. The revised rates and new tenures became effective on January 1, 2025.

PNB has added a 303-day tenure with an interest rate of 7 per cent and a 506-day tenure with an interest rate of 6.7 per cent for general citizens.

Fixed deposits allow investors to deposit a lump sum amount of money for a fixed period, earning interest on the amount. Compared to a savings account, a fixed deposit offers higher interest rates.

According to the latest update, Punjab National Bank offers fixed deposit interest rates ranging from 3.5 per cent to 7.25 per cent for tenures spanning 7 days to 10 years for general citizens. The highest interest rate of 7.25 per cent is available for a tenure of 400 days.

Check out the latest FD rates for deposits less than ₹ 3 crore: Period Revised rates for general citizens Revised rates for senior citizens Revised rates for super senior citizens 7 to 14 Days 3.5 4.0 4.3 15 to 29 Days 3.5 4.0 4.3 30 to 45 Days 3.5 4.0 4.3 46 to 60 Days 4.5 5.0 5.3 61 to 90 Days 4.5 5.0 5.3 91 to 179 Days 5.5 6.0 6.3 180 to 270 Days 6.25 6.75 7.05 271 Days to 299 Days 6.5 7.0 7.30 300 Days 7.05 7.55 7.85 301 Days to 302 Days 6.5 7.0 7.3 303 Days 7.0 7.5 7.8 304 Days to < 1 Year 6.5 7.0 7.3

1 Year 6.8 7.3 7.6 > 1 Year to 399 days 6.8 7.3 7.6 400 Days 7.25 7.75 8.05 401 Days-505 Days 6.8 7.3 7.6 506 Days 6.7 7.2 7.5 507 Days to 2 year 6.8 7.3 7.6 > 2 years to 3 years 7.0 7.5 7.8 > 3 years to 1203 days 6.5 7.0 7.5 1204 days 6.4 6.9 7.2 1205 days to 5 years 6.5 7.0 7.3 > 5 years to 1894 days 6.5 7.3 7.3 1895 days 6.35 7.15 7.15 1896 days to 10 years 6.5 7.3 7.3