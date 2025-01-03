Hello User
Punjab National Bank announces new FD rates: Earn up to 8.05% interest. Check PNB's latest fixed deposit details here

Riya R Alex

Punjab National Bank has updated its fixed deposit rates and introduced two new tenures for deposits under 3 crore, effective January 1, 2025. 

PNB revises FD rates.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised its fixed deposit (FD) rates and added two new tenures for deposits of less than 3 crore. The revised rates and new tenures became effective on January 1, 2025.

PNB has added a 303-day tenure with an interest rate of 7 per cent and a 506-day tenure with an interest rate of 6.7 per cent for general citizens.

Fixed deposits allow investors to deposit a lump sum amount of money for a fixed period, earning interest on the amount. Compared to a savings account, a fixed deposit offers higher interest rates.

According to the latest update, Punjab National Bank offers fixed deposit interest rates ranging from 3.5 per cent to 7.25 per cent for tenures spanning 7 days to 10 years for general citizens. The highest interest rate of 7.25 per cent is available for a tenure of 400 days.

Check out the latest FD rates for deposits less than 3 crore:

PeriodRevised rates for general citizensRevised rates for senior citizensRevised rates for super senior citizens
7 to 14 Days3.54.04.3
15 to 29 Days3.54.04.3
30 to 45 Days3.54.04.3
46 to 60 Days4.55.05.3
61 to 90 Days4.55.05.3
91 to 179 Days5.56.06.3
180 to 270 Days6.256.757.05
271 Days to 299 Days6.57.07.30
300 Days7.057.557.85
301 Days to 302 Days6.57.07.3
303 Days7.07.57.8
304 Days to < 1 Year6.57.07.3

1 Year6.87.37.6
> 1 Year to 399 days6.87.37.6
400 Days7.257.758.05
401 Days-505 Days6.87.37.6
506 Days6.77.27.5
507 Days to 2 year6.87.37.6
> 2 years to 3 years7.07.57.8
> 3 years to 1203 days6.57.07.5
1204 days6.46.97.2
1205 days to 5 years6.57.07.3
> 5 years to 1894 days6.57.37.3
1895 days6.357.157.15
1896 days to 10 years6.57.37.3

Go through PNB's official website for further details.

