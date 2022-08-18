Punjab National Bank (PNB) customers need to do this by month-end or else…2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 09:42 AM IST
- ‘Important announcement regarding KYC, please note!,' Punjab National Bank (PNB) tweeted
The Punjab National Bank (PNB) reminded its customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details by August 31 in order to keep their account active. Only those PNB customers need to update their KYC whose accounts have become due for the process as of 31 March 2022. The bank warned customers that “non updation may lead to restriction of operations in your account."