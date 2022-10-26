Punjab National Bank (PNB) hikes fixed deposit (FD) rates by up to 75 bps

PNB FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 75 bps from 3.75% to 4.50% and on those maturing in 180 to less than 1 year, PNB has hiked the interest rate by 50 bps from 5% to 5.50%. Punjab National Bank (PNB) has hiked the interest rate by 60 bps from 5.70% to 6.30% on deposits maturing in 1 year to 599 days the bank has hiked the interest rate by 50 bps from 6.50% to 7% on deposits maturing in 600 days. Deposits maturing in 601 days to 2 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.30% which was earlier 5.70% a hike of 60 bps. PNB has hiked interest rates by 45 bps from 5.80% to 6.25% on deposits maturing in 2 to 3 years and has hiked interest rates by 30 bps from 5.80% to 6.10% on deposits maturing in 3 to 5 years. On fixed deposits maturing in 5 to 10 years, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 25 bps from 5.85% to 6.10% on deposits maturing in 5 to 10 years.