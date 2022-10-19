Punjab National Bank (PNB) hikes fixed deposits interest rates by up to 50 bps3 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 02:41 PM IST
On fixed deposits under ₹2 crore, the public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) raised the interest rates. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, October 19, 2022. Following the adjustment, PNB increased interest rates on fixed deposits across a range of tenors by up to 50 bps. According to the new interest rates, the general public's maximum interest rate is now 6.50%, while senior citizens' maximum interest rates are now 7%, and super senior citizens' maximum interest rates are now 7.30%.