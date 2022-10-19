Punjab National Bank (PNB) hikes fixed deposits interest rates by up to 50 bps

PNB increased interest rates on deposits maturing in 406 days to 599 days by 20 basis points, from 5.50% to 5.70%, and will now provide a maximum interest rate of 6.50% on deposits maturing in 600 days. Deposits with maturities between 601 days and two years will now provide an interest rate of 5.70 per cent, up from 5.5 per cent previously and a 20-bps increase, while deposits with maturities between two and three years will now offer an interest rate of 5.80 per cent, up from 5.6 per cent. PNB has hiked interest rate by 5 bps from 5.75% to 5.80% on deposits maturing in 3 to 5 years and also a hike of 20 bps from 5.65% to 5.85% can be seen on deposits maturing in 5 to 10 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}