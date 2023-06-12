Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Punjab National Bank (PNB) launches IVR-based UPI 123PAY. How to make UPI payments without internet
Back

Punjab National Bank (PNB) becomes the first public sector bank to introduce an IVR-based UPI solution - UPI 123PAY, aligning with the Digital Payment Vision 2025 towards a cashless and cardless society.

What is UPI 123PAY

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a 24-hour payment channel enabling customers to perform fast, encrypted and real-time payments. Till now, the solution was accessible only through smartphones or through Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) service and was dependent on good internet connectivity. The UPI 123PAY solution would extend the functionality and facilitate the feature to any phone users and those in low internet connectivity zones to perform UPI transactions.

“India’s large population resides in rural and semi-urban areas. Such a population still relies on cash for their daily needs. With approximately 63% of our branches being located in the rural and semi-urban areas, PNB, has a huge customer base in the remote regions of the nation. To facilitate such people, who do not have access to smartphones or internet connectivity, we are delighted to introduce the functionality of UPI 123PAY. It will enable EVERYONE with ANY phone to make PAYMENTS through UPI from ANYWHERE in INDIA. The functionality is also available for non-PNB customers." MD & CEO, PNB, said. 

How to use UPI 123PAY

The UPI 123PAY functionality is simple and involves the following steps:

Step 1-Dial the bank’s easy-to-remember IVR number “9188-123-123"

Step 2-Choose the beneficiary

Step 3-Authenticate the transaction

UPI 123PAY will be multilingual and be available in the customer’s preferred language.

IDFC First Bank, City Union Bank & NSDL Payments Bank have gone live on IVR payments.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Jun 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout