Punjab National Bank slashes MCLR by 5 bps to ease borrowing costs

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has stated that it is reducing its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) on several loan tenors that should help ease the burden on existing and prospective borrowers. This change came into effect on July 1, 2025 and has provided borrowers with some respite in a time of rising interest rates.
With a few exceptions, the MCLR is the minimum interest rate a bank is allowed by law to lend, and the MCLR is important to compute loan interest rates, especially for products like home loans, personal loans, auto loans, and student loans.
Since MCLR is generally used to determine the interest rate to be charged on floating-rate loans, lending rates go down when MCLR declines which in turn provides relief on EMIs for borrowers.
Here are PNB's updated MCLR rates for different tenures following the latest revision:
MCLR tenure
New rate
Overnight
8.20%
One month
8.35%
Three months
8.55%
Six months
8.75%
One years
8.90%
Three years
9.20%
(Bank’s website)
The one-year tenure of MCLR is very important as it is the benchmark for most retail loans (including personal loans and home loans).
The lowering of MCLR won’t be a direct benefit to borrowers with fixed-rate loans. In the coming months, floating-interest rate loan borrowers, particularly those near their reset date, will benefit from lower EMIs.
If the interest rate on your current house loan is substantially more than the new MCLR, consider:
In conclusion, a drop of 5 basis points may not sound like much on paper, but over a long period of time it can save borrowers a lot of money. It may also be the ideal time for first time loan applicants to negotiate better conditions.
