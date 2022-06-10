Punjab & Sind Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) of 1 to 10 years

Note

Kotak Mahindra Bank revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore today, June 10, 2022. The bank has raised the interest rate on FDs with terms ranging from 1 to 10 years. Fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 365 to 389 days will pay 5.50 per cent, up from 5.40 per cent before, while term deposits with maturities of 390 days will pay 5.65 per cent, up from 5.50 per cent. A rate of 5.65 per cent will be provided on FDs maturing in 391 days to less than 23 months, which was previously 5.50 per cent, and the interest rate available for deposits of 23 months to three years is now 5.75 per cent, up from 5.60 per cent. On deposits of 3 to 10 years, the bank has hiked the interest rate from 5.75% to 5.90%.