Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) hikes FD rates, offers up to 8.10% to these customers

The public sector lender Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Following the change, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits that mature in 7 days to 10 years that ranging from 2.80% to 6.25%. The maximum interest rate on fixed deposits that mature in 601 days is 7.25% for the general public, 7.75% for senior citizens, and 8.10% for super senior citizens. Domestic term deposits, NRO accounts, capital gain accounts under the 1988 Capital Gain Accounts Scheme, recurring deposit plans, and the PSB fixed deposit tax-saver plans are all eligible for the fixed deposit rate of interest. As per the official website of the bank, the latest FD rates are effective as of 21/02/2023.

