Punjab & Sind Bank revises interest rates on savings accounts & fixed deposits

Punjab & Sind Bank FD Rates

The bank will now give an interest rate of 2.80% on fixed deposits of 7 to 45 days, down from 3 per cent previously. The bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.70 per cent on fixed deposits held for 46 to 90 days and 3.90 per cent on term deposits kept for 91 to 179 days. Fixed deposits that mature in 180 to 269 days now earn 4.45 per cent interest, while term deposits that mature in 270 to 364 days now pay 4.50 per cent interest. The bank currently offers an interest rate of 5.35 per cent on term deposits due in more than 2 years but less than 3 years, while PSB will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.25 per cent on deposits maturing in 1 year to 2 years.