E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have started their annual festival sales, offering flat discounts on goods being sold by them. Besides these, banks, payment fintechs, and other financial companies are doling out additional offers to customers.

One such offer is no cost EMIs. As the name suggests this scheme lets customers pay in installments but at no extra cost, which is typically the interest component in a loan. However, that’s not true.

If you plan to make a purchase through the no-cost EMI route, you should seek answers to three important questions.

What is no-cost EMI?

Under the scheme, a customer can purchase an item without having to pay the full amount upfront. The total price is divided in monthly installments with the promise that you won’t pay have to pay extra.

Will there be no interest?

Contrary to what the name suggests, no-cost EMIs are not cost-free. Retailers charge the customer in two ways.

One, if the customer opts for this scheme, the discount on the item to be purchased is repealed and the item is sold on the original price. In this case, the retailer pays the foregone discount amount to the bank as interest.

Under the second method, the interest component is concealed in the total amount that you have to repay in installments. The interest rate is not displayed upfront and is mentioned only in the fine print.

What is the advantage?

The only benefit such schemes give is that you can purchase a high-value item by paying in installments if you don't have the full amount spare with you. Though the net cost works around the same as taking a personal loan, the difference is that you don’t have to apply for a loan separately, as is the case with taking a loan from a lender.

In this case, you can instantly opt for the scheme and make the purchase at one go.

