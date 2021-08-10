I am 45 years old and my bank FDs of ₹10 lakh will mature within the next 3 months. I do not wish to reinvest the FD maturity proceeds in bank FDs due to their low interest rates. I am aiming at an annual return of 8-9% and I am comfortable taking bigger risks. Please suggest some mutual funds to invest in.

Answer by Naveen Kukreja - CEO& Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com.

Given the current interest rate regime and prevalent market conditions, earning an annualized return of 8-9% from debt funds would be difficult. While you have not disclosed your investment horizon, you have said you have the appetite to take higher risk. Hence, I suggest you to invest your FD maturity proceeds in equity mutual funds, provided you are ready to stay invested in them for more than 5 years.

Distribute your FD maturity proceeds equally in the direct plans of Tata Index Sensex Fund or HDFC Index Sensex Fund; and Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund or Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund through the SIPs of 1-year tenure. Opting for the SIP route can reduce the market risk posed by over-valued market conditions and would average out investments in case of steep market corrections. Route your SIP contributions through banks offering high yield savings accounts. The savings account interest rates offered by these banks can range from 5-6.5% p.a. for deposit slabs of ₹1-10 lakh.

In case you have an investment horizon of less than 5 years, then you can invest your FD proceeds lump-sum in the direct plans of these short duration debt funds --- ICICI Prudential Short Term Fund and HDFC Short Term Debt Fund.

(Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.