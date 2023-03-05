Quality cyclicals is no longer an oxymoron now1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:40 PM IST
We typically associate ‘quality’ with specific sectors such as consumer discretionary, staples, IT and pharma
We typically associate ‘quality’ with specific sectors such as consumer discretionary, staples, IT and pharma. Deep-cyclicals such as industrials and materials are considered anti-quality. Quality is evaluated by analysing trends in a company’s balance sheet in terms of debt to equity, free cash flow, return on assets (ROA), return on equity (ROE), etc. This is to ensure that the company is managed for the benefit of all shareholders and not just the largest shareholder and if the management is trying to enrich itself at the cost of other stakeholders.
