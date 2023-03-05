Quality cyclicals is no longer an oxymoron now

However, investors need to keep in mind that the underlying volatility of a cyclical business will always be much higher than most businesses in a defensive sector such as the consumer space. To put it simply, the earnings of a cyclical business can be akin to a roller-coaster ride with possible large losses in a non-conducive business environment while earnings in most consumer names is more likely to be in positive territory even in the most stressed macro-scenarios. As things stand today, the term quality cyclicals is no longer an oxymoron and if investors want to look at quality stocks, then it may be worth exploring cyclical sectors as well.