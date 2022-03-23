Consistency is one of the most important attributes of fund performance. Many mutual fund schemes can deliver good performance, i.e., beat market returns in certain market conditions, but they may not be able to outperform in certain other market conditions. For example, a high beta stock can deliver high returns in bull markets but can see a sharp fall in volatile markets. Quality investing aims for performance consistency across different market conditions and investment cycles. In this column, we will discuss what quality investing is, how quality investing performed in different market conditions and how it performs in the long term.

What is quality investing?

In simple terms, quality investing seeks to invest in the best companies. Some investment experts trace the origins of quality investing from fixed income, where high credit rating (high quality) denotes companies that are financially stronger than others. There is no clear definition of what constitutes quality stocks. MSCI uses three parameters to identify quality stocks— high return on equity (ROE); stable year-on-year (y-o-y) earnings growth; and low financial leverage (debt equity ratio).

Different fund managers may use different factors to identify quality stocks. Among the quantitative factors, the factors mentioned above and other factors (e.g., free cash flows, superior operating margins, valuations, etc.) are used by fund managers. Fund managers also use qualitative factors like market positioning, economic moats, business models, management quality, etc., to assess quality.

Quality investing outperforms in the long term

The quality index has outperformed in most years. What may be of interest to many investors is the observation that, quality almost always outperformed in volatile markets.

Has quality investing outperformed in India?

Quality investing is a globally proven concept. But there is a view among a section of investors that the equity market in India is different from developed markets because it is largely a growth market. Let us see how quality investing has performed in India. The chart above shows the annual returns of the MSCI India quality index versus the MSCI India index over the last 10 years (as on 31 December 2020).

You can see that even in India, the quality index outperformed in most years. The years circled in red saw relatively higher volatility than other years due to various factors viz. US sovereign rating downgrade (2011), taper tantrum (2013), Eurozone debt crisis and economic slowdown in China (2015), and covid-19 pandemic (2020). You can see that quality investing outperformed in volatile market conditions. The performance of quality stocks during these periods showed that these companies are better positioned to withstand economic shocks in the long term across several investment cycles.

Long-term investing approach helps in quality investing

Quality stocks tend to deliver consistent financial performance irrespective of investment cycles. Hence, it is important to remain invested in these stocks over several investment cycles and benefit from the power of compounding across different conditions. As such, quality investing may be a good strategy to invest in for your long-term financial goals, be it for retirement planning, children’s higher education, children’s marriages, wealth creation, etc. Investors should consult with their financial advisors to know about mutual fund schemes that follow the quality investing strategy.

Jinesh Gopani is head equity, Axis Mutual Fund.

