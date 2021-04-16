Quality investing offers the best pathway for long-term wealth creation

Cricket and stock markets are two topics that trigger passionate conversations in most Indian households. And to be honest, there is a striking similarity between these two facets of life. Test cricket, which is the purest form of the game, is a test of one’s patience, perseverance and skill. Similarly, to be successful at equity investing, an investor needs to exhibit traits of long-term investing (patience), holding on during difficult times (perseverance) and investing in the right companies (skills).