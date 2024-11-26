Why quality investing outshines value over the long term
Summary
- Quality investing offers a pathway to reasonable returns, especially during speculative market phases. The quality factor works well in the Indian stock market, benefiting from the country's unique economic conditions and market structure
Investing with a focus on the quality factor involves identifying companies that demonstrate strong financial health, sustainable competitive advantages, and consistent earnings growth. Quality and value are two of the oldest and most widely recognised factors in investing. The quality factor, in particular, has historically performed well in the Indian stock market, benefiting from the country's unique economic conditions and market structure.