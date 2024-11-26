Why quality investing outshines value over the long term

Resilience during volatility

India’s stock market often experiences higher volatility compared to developed markets. Quality companies with strong balance sheets tend to outperform during periods of volatility; for example, during the covid period in Q1 of 2020, sectors such as healthcare, IT and FMCG, known for quality companies, handsomely outperformed the market, and the alpha in the three-month period was in the 5-20% range. The volatility of these sectors was also much lower than that of the market.