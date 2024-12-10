Money
Buying quality stocks in challenging times is a winning long-term strategy
Summary
- Fund houses that focus not just on growth but quality and duration of growth, the total addressable market, and the moat and self-sufficiency of the business have outperformed value and momentum stocks, especially over long periods.
In a market environment where only 35% of portfolio management services (PMS) strategies have outperformed the broader indices, a disciplined approach on the part of PMS funds continues to deliver exceptional value for investors.
