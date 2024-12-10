Buying quality stocks in challenging times is a winning long-term strategy

Volatility and drawdowns

A deeper analysis of these figures indicates that astute stock selection plays a crucial role in delivering performance, owing to the incidence of extremely sharp drawdowns, especially in the case of value stocks. Drawdowns are far sharper when it comes to value. The last five-year cycle, preceding and following covid, gives us an interesting data set to mull over. While this is not definitive as a trend, it lends credence to the theory that quality beats value over long periods.