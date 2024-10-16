Look who's making a comeback: Quality vs value investing
Summary
- While value investing is centred around identifying price inefficiencies, Quality investing emphasizes the long-term stability and strength of a business.
MUMBAI : Investment strategies can be aligned with specific factors such as value, quality, momentum, low volatility, alpha, or a combination of these. Value and quality are often viewed as opposing strategies, as they target different characteristics of a company. Value investing seeks stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value, offering the potential for price recovery. On the other hand, quality investing focuses on companies with strong financial fundamentals.