Look who's making a comeback: Quality vs value investing

Since the beginning of 2021, value stocks have performed relatively well. However, what's interesting is that while the value theme did well in the first four months of 2024, the quality theme took over starting in May 2024. The last four months have once again been characterized by heightened uncertainty—initially related to the general elections, followed by concerns around the Union Budget, Yen carry trade issues, US economic slowdown, geopolitical tensions, and more recently, worries about foreign institutional investors reallocating money from countries like India to China.