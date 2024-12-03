Quant hires mutual fund industry outsider as next CEO

Quant’s new CFO & director Shashi Kataria and head of operations Premprakash Dubey will be joining from Parag Parikh AMC. Usha Lakshmi Raman, who was previously with SBI AMC, will come on board as chief compliance officer and head of internal controls. Sudha Biju, who will head investor services, and Yogesh Kuwadare, who has been appointed as a professional consultant to conduct a process review, are joining from HDFC AMC. Sameer Kate, who previously covered equity and derivative and trading for Indian mutual funds and foreign firms at Investec Capital will join as a money manager, according to Quant’s December factsheet.