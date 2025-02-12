Quant MF is positive on hotel, infra, and energy sectors, Sandeep Tandon says
Summary
- Quant AMC said that they are shifting their focus from defensive large-cap stocks to a more aggressive style -investing in select small and mid-cap stocks.
MUMBAI : In the February factsheet, Quant AMC said that they are shifting their focus from defensive large-cap stocks to a more aggressive style -investing in select small and mid-cap stocks. Their performance also suffered in the past six months. According to Value Research, their top 3 funds by size, Quant Small Cap, Quant ELSS, and QuantActive Fund, have been the worst performers in the last year. This was mainly due to the large exposure they built in Reliance Industries and Jio Financials, which did not move much.