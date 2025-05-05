Money
After large-cap switch last year, Quant MF's Sandeep Tandon starts to add small-caps
Jash Kriplani 4 min read 05 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryTandon says he has been selectively adding small-caps in his portfolio over last three months as several stocks in this segment have corrected sharply
MUMBAI : Sandeep Tandon, 55, founder and chief investment officer of Quant Mutual Fund, has started seeing opportunities in small caps even as he stays cautious about mid-caps, about 10 months after his asset management company moved towards large-caps amid ‘risk-off’ conditions.
