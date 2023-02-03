Quant Mutual Fund exits Adani Group stocks, say sources
- Quant’s equity schemes had come under pressure due to its exposure to Adani group stocks, which corrected singnificantly after the short-seller Hindenburg’s report
Mumbai: Quant Mutual Fund has exited its position in Adani Group stocks, a person with direct knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named, told Mint on Friday.
