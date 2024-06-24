Quant Mutual Fund stress test results: How many days will it take to liquidate its portfolio?
Stress test results released by AMC revealed that it would need 28 days to liquidate 50% of its small-cap portfolio. On the other hand, to liquidate 25% of its portfolio, the small-cap fund would require 14 days.
Quant Mutual Fund is currently under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for suspected front-running. This illegal practice involves fund managers placing their own orders before executing large trades to profit from the anticipated price movement.