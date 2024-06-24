Quant Mutual Fund: What investors should do after Sebi's action to probe front-running?
Quant Mutual Fund Sebi news: The market regulator has initiated investigations against the mutual fund, suspecting it of front-running. MF experts, however, have a different take on the impact of such actions.
Quant Mutual Fund Sebi news: India's fastest-growing mutual fund is currently under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for suspected front-running, an illegal practice wherein fund managers place their own orders before executing large trades to profit from the anticipated price movement.