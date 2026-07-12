Quant Small Cap Fund portfolio: Reliance Industries among 9 stock exits, 5 new additions in June

Quant Small Cap added five new stocks to its portfolio in June while making complete exits from nine companies, including Reliance Industries. The fund also sharply increased holdings in RBL Bank, Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Anand Rathi Wealth while trimming exposure to several existing stocks.

Kirti Jha
Updated12 Jul 2026, 03:41 PM IST
While the fund reduced holdings in several existing companies, it made complete exits from nine stocks during the month. (This is an AI-generated image.)
While the fund reduced holdings in several existing companies, it made complete exits from nine stocks during the month. (This is an AI-generated image.)

Quant Small Cap Fund, the fourth-largest small cap mutual fund with assets under management (AUM) of 33,739 crore, added five new stocks to its portfolio in June while exiting nine companies, including Reliance Industries.

Besides the fresh additions, the fund increased holdings in several existing companies and reduced exposure to a number of others as part of its monthly portfolio rebalancing.

Small cap funds are mandated to invest at least 65% of their assets in small-cap companies but can also invest a part of their portfolio in mid- and large-cap stocks. Here's a closer look at the key changes Quant Small Cap Fund made during June.

Fund adds five new stocks, sharply increases stake in RBL Bank

The fund introduced five new stocks during the month, spread across telecom, banking, housing finance, pharmaceuticals and financial services.

Fresh stocks added in June

Stock

Sector

June Weight

Bharti AirtelTelecom Services2.31%
LIC Housing FinanceHousing Finance1.27%
IDFC First BankBanking1.22%
Aurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals0.63%
Manappuram FinanceNBFC0.62%

Source: Quant Mutual Fund

Apart from the fresh additions, the fund accumulated more shares of several existing portfolio companies.

Also Read | Small-cap mutual funds reward timing, not just risk-taking: How to invest

The sharpest increase was seen in RBL Bank, where the fund raised its holdings by nearly 449% during the month. It also substantially increased its holdings in Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Anand Rathi Wealth, while adding to positions in Apollo Tyres, Adani Enterprises, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Welspun Living and HFCL.

Stocks where Quant Small Cap Fund increased holdings

Stock

May Qty

June Qty

Change (%)

RBL Bank91.06 lakh5.00 crore+449%
Sona BLW Precision Forgings27.51 lakh78.95 lakh+187%
Anand Rathi Wealth23.73 lakh47.47 lakh+100%
Apollo Tyres28.46 lakh39.92 lakh+40%
Lloyds Metals & Energy5.85 lakh7.83 lakh+34%
Adani Enterprises30.24 lakh40.40 lakh+34%
BlackBuck16.55 lakh21.60 lakh+31%
IRB Infrastructure Developers7.33 crore8.95 crore+22%

Stocks with more than 20% increase in the quantity of shares are included.

Source: Quant Mutual Fund

Reliance Industries among nine complete exits as fund trims existing positions

The June portfolio also saw significant selling activity. While the fund reduced holdings in several existing companies, it made complete exits from nine stocks during the month.

The most notable exit was Reliance Industries. The fund also sold its entire holdings in Gland Pharma, Suven Life Sciences, Balrampur Chini Mills, Kaynes Technology India, Exicom Tele-Systems, Exide Industries, Praj Industries and Sai Parenterals.

Also Read | Mid-cap, small-cap funds beat flexi-cap inflows for the first time in 30 months

Besides these complete exits, the fund pared its holdings in several existing companies. The sharpest reduction was in EID Parry (India), followed by NBCC (India), Man Infraconstruction and Viyash Scientific. It also cut exposure to Sula Vineyards, Anthem Biosciences and Oriental Hotels.

Stocks where Quant Small Cap Fund reduced holdings

Stock

May Qty

June Qty

Change (%)

EID Parry (India)27.38 lakh1.83 lakh-93%
NBCC (India)4.03 crore1.71 crore-58%
Man Infraconstruction60.30 lakh28.00 lakh-54%
Viyash Scientific2.32 crore1.12 crore-52%
Sula Vineyards41.94 lakh33.10 lakh-21%
Anthem Biosciences36.83 lakh33.10 lakh-10%

Source: Quant Mutual Fund

The June portfolio reflects an active month for Quant Small Cap Fund. Along with introducing five new stocks and exiting nine companies, including Reliance Industries, the fund reduced its TREPS allocation from 5.34% to 4.01%, indicating that more of the corpus was deployed into equities during the month.

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