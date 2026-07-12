Quant Small Cap Fund portfolio: Reliance Industries among 9 stock exits, 5 new additions in June

Quant Small Cap Fund, the fourth-largest small cap mutual fund with assets under management (AUM) of ₹33,739 crore, added five new stocks to its portfolio in June while exiting nine companies, including Reliance Industries.

Besides the fresh additions, the fund increased holdings in several existing companies and reduced exposure to a number of others as part of its monthly portfolio rebalancing.

Small cap funds are mandated to invest at least 65% of their assets in small-cap companies but can also invest a part of their portfolio in mid- and large-cap stocks. Here's a closer look at the key changes Quant Small Cap Fund made during June.

Fund adds five new stocks, sharply increases stake in RBL Bank The fund introduced five new stocks during the month, spread across telecom, banking, housing finance, pharmaceuticals and financial services.

Fresh stocks added in June

Stock Sector June Weight Bharti Airtel Telecom Services 2.31% LIC Housing Finance Housing Finance 1.27% IDFC First Bank Banking 1.22% Aurobindo Pharma Pharmaceuticals 0.63% Manappuram Finance NBFC 0.62% Source: Quant Mutual Fund

Apart from the fresh additions, the fund accumulated more shares of several existing portfolio companies.

The sharpest increase was seen in RBL Bank, where the fund raised its holdings by nearly 449% during the month. It also substantially increased its holdings in Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Anand Rathi Wealth, while adding to positions in Apollo Tyres, Adani Enterprises, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Welspun Living and HFCL.

Stocks where Quant Small Cap Fund increased holdings

Stock May Qty June Qty Change (%) RBL Bank 91.06 lakh 5.00 crore +449% Sona BLW Precision Forgings 27.51 lakh 78.95 lakh +187% Anand Rathi Wealth 23.73 lakh 47.47 lakh +100% Apollo Tyres 28.46 lakh 39.92 lakh +40% Lloyds Metals & Energy 5.85 lakh 7.83 lakh +34% Adani Enterprises 30.24 lakh 40.40 lakh +34% BlackBuck 16.55 lakh 21.60 lakh +31% IRB Infrastructure Developers 7.33 crore 8.95 crore +22% Stocks with more than 20% increase in the quantity of shares are included. Source: Quant Mutual Fund

Reliance Industries among nine complete exits as fund trims existing positions The June portfolio also saw significant selling activity. While the fund reduced holdings in several existing companies, it made complete exits from nine stocks during the month.

The most notable exit was Reliance Industries. The fund also sold its entire holdings in Gland Pharma, Suven Life Sciences, Balrampur Chini Mills, Kaynes Technology India, Exicom Tele-Systems, Exide Industries, Praj Industries and Sai Parenterals.

Besides these complete exits, the fund pared its holdings in several existing companies. The sharpest reduction was in EID Parry (India), followed by NBCC (India), Man Infraconstruction and Viyash Scientific. It also cut exposure to Sula Vineyards, Anthem Biosciences and Oriental Hotels.

Stocks where Quant Small Cap Fund reduced holdings

Stock May Qty June Qty Change (%) EID Parry (India) 27.38 lakh 1.83 lakh -93% NBCC (India) 4.03 crore 1.71 crore -58% Man Infraconstruction 60.30 lakh 28.00 lakh -54% Viyash Scientific 2.32 crore 1.12 crore -52% Sula Vineyards 41.94 lakh 33.10 lakh -21% Anthem Biosciences 36.83 lakh 33.10 lakh -10% Source: Quant Mutual Fund