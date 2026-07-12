Quant Small Cap Fund portfolio: Reliance Industries among 9 stock exits, 5 new additions in June

Quant Small Cap Fund, the fourth-largest small cap mutual fund with assets under management (AUM) of ₹33,739 crore, added five new stocks to its portfolio in June while exiting nine companies, including Reliance Industries.
Besides the fresh additions, the fund increased holdings in several existing companies and reduced exposure to a number of others as part of its monthly portfolio rebalancing.
Small cap funds are mandated to invest at least 65% of their assets in small-cap companies but can also invest a part of their portfolio in mid- and large-cap stocks. Here's a closer look at the key changes Quant Small Cap Fund made during June.
The fund introduced five new stocks during the month, spread across telecom, banking, housing finance, pharmaceuticals and financial services.
Stock
Sector
June Weight
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom Services
|2.31%
|LIC Housing Finance
|Housing Finance
|1.27%
|IDFC First Bank
|Banking
|1.22%
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.63%
|Manappuram Finance
|NBFC
|0.62%
Source: Quant Mutual Fund
Apart from the fresh additions, the fund accumulated more shares of several existing portfolio companies.
The sharpest increase was seen in RBL Bank, where the fund raised its holdings by nearly 449% during the month. It also substantially increased its holdings in Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Anand Rathi Wealth, while adding to positions in Apollo Tyres, Adani Enterprises, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Welspun Living and HFCL.
Stock
May Qty
June Qty
Change (%)
|RBL Bank
|91.06 lakh
|5.00 crore
|+449%
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|27.51 lakh
|78.95 lakh
|+187%
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|23.73 lakh
|47.47 lakh
|+100%
|Apollo Tyres
|28.46 lakh
|39.92 lakh
|+40%
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|5.85 lakh
|7.83 lakh
|+34%
|Adani Enterprises
|30.24 lakh
|40.40 lakh
|+34%
|BlackBuck
|16.55 lakh
|21.60 lakh
|+31%
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|7.33 crore
|8.95 crore
|+22%
Stocks with more than 20% increase in the quantity of shares are included.
Source: Quant Mutual Fund
The June portfolio also saw significant selling activity. While the fund reduced holdings in several existing companies, it made complete exits from nine stocks during the month.
The most notable exit was Reliance Industries. The fund also sold its entire holdings in Gland Pharma, Suven Life Sciences, Balrampur Chini Mills, Kaynes Technology India, Exicom Tele-Systems, Exide Industries, Praj Industries and Sai Parenterals.
Besides these complete exits, the fund pared its holdings in several existing companies. The sharpest reduction was in EID Parry (India), followed by NBCC (India), Man Infraconstruction and Viyash Scientific. It also cut exposure to Sula Vineyards, Anthem Biosciences and Oriental Hotels.
Stock
May Qty
June Qty
Change (%)
|EID Parry (India)
|27.38 lakh
|1.83 lakh
|-93%
|NBCC (India)
|4.03 crore
|1.71 crore
|-58%
|Man Infraconstruction
|60.30 lakh
|28.00 lakh
|-54%
|Viyash Scientific
|2.32 crore
|1.12 crore
|-52%
|Sula Vineyards
|41.94 lakh
|33.10 lakh
|-21%
|Anthem Biosciences
|36.83 lakh
|33.10 lakh
|-10%
Source: Quant Mutual Fund
The June portfolio reflects an active month for Quant Small Cap Fund. Along with introducing five new stocks and exiting nine companies, including Reliance Industries, the fund reduced its TREPS allocation from 5.34% to 4.01%, indicating that more of the corpus was deployed into equities during the month.
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