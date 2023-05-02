Mutual Funds (MFs) have become a quite popular way of building a corpus fund over the years. The Quant Small Cap Fund Direct Plan has given investors a return of 63.90 per cent in the last three years. This fund has also topped the list of the top-performing small-cap mutual funds that have given the highest return in April 2023 (as per Value Research website data). The Quant Small Cap Fund Direct Plan has given investors a return of 7.10 per cent in the last month.

Quant Small Cap Fund has 96.45% investment in domestic equities of which 16.06% is in Large Cap stocks, 7.71% is in Mid Cap stocks, and 49.72% in Small Cap stocks.

Top 5 stocks in which Quant Small Cap Mutual Fund invested

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate RIL is one of the blue-chip companies in India. Quant Small Cap Fund has invested 6.52% of its total holdings in this energy-to-telecom behemoth.

After RIL, second, on the list is ITC, one of India’s largest FMCG conglomerates. The fund has invested 5.64% of its total holdings in Kolkata headquartered ITC. Recently, ITC surpassed IT major Infosys to become the country’s sixth most valuable company on the stock exchanges.

Quant Small Cap Fund has invested 5.25% of its holdings in HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender. Last month, the bank posted double-digit growth in both profitability and interest income in its fourth-quarter results for FY23.

4) Jindal Stainless Ltd

Quant Small Cap Fund has invested 5.24% of its holdings in Jindal Stainless Ltd.

Quant Small Cap Fund has invested 4.45% of its holdings in Jindal Stainless Ltd.

Apart from these five stocks, the fund has also invested in IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., Punjab National Bank, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Usha Martin, and Just Dial Ltd.

Apart from Quant Small Cap Fund Direct Plan, other small-cap equity mutual funds that have given the highest return in the last one month are Union Small Cap, Edelweiss Small Cap , Aditya Birla Small Cap, Nippon India Small Cap , Bank of India Small Cap Fund, and HSBC Small Cap Fund.

Personal Finance experts say that if you are a high-risk taker wanting to amass wealth in a short span of time, then Smallcap Mutual Funds may be an ideal investment option for you. Small-cap funds are equity-oriented mutual funds mandated to invest at least 65% of their assets in equity and equity-related instruments of small-cap companies.