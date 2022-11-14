Quantitative strategies for a brave new world

Factor Investing Strategies: These strategies use fundamental and price data of companies, combined with statistical analysis, to identify specific characteristics that may have led to a company’s historical outperformance. Then, they invest in companies that rank the best based on these characteristics. For instance, characteristics such as a company’s valuation (P/E), quality (ROE) and momentum (past 1Y returns) are often used. Funds which focus on only one type of characteristic are called single-factor funds – and are usually available in index fund/ETF wrappers. However, single-factor funds are often cyclical in performance; hence, few fund houses combine multiple factors to generate a more stable return profile. Such funds are called multi-factor funds and are usually available as mutual funds or PMSs.

