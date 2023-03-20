Quick financial checks before the year ends

Maximize tax-saving options

Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, a person is allowed to claim a deduction of up to INR 1.5 lakh by investing in tax saver products such as FDs, NPS, PPF, or mutual funds. Make sure that you take full benefit of this provision. In case someone wants to fund higher education for their children then the interest on an educational loan is completely deductible under Section 80E. Section 80TTA allows individuals to deduct interest up to 10,000 in a financial year.